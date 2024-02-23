'The biggest opposer to UNSC reforms is...': Jaishankar takes a jibe at China

In a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed on a "radical change" in the global order said the biggest opposer to the UNSC reforms is not a Western country, taking an indirect dig at China.

"When the UN was created, it had approximately 50 members. We have four times the members now. So, it's a common sense proposition that you can't continue the same way when you

have four times the members."

Jaishankar was responding to a question if the global system should be reformed or overhauled.

"The West, as the dominant force earlier, is largely responsible for where we are today. The new players haven't helped. If you take UN Security Council (UNSC) reform, the biggest opposer is not a Western country," he said without naming China.

"So, let's get the totality of the problem right. We have

to battle bit-by-bit to create groups for change," he added.

Jaishankar's remarks come as four out of five permanent members of the UNSC have supported India's candidature for a permanent seat at the global body while China continues to take an ambivalent stand vis-a-vis India's candidacy.