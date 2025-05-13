India is soaring into space while its neighbor, Pakistan, "sets itself on fire" to stay in the spotlight, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal wrote in a LinkedIn post that framed the two nations’ fates as worlds apart.

"Every few years, the clown across the street sets himself on fire—just to prove he’s still in the circus," Mittal wrote.

Using the imagery of a circus act gone wrong, Mittal contrasted India’s satellite launches with Pakistan’s focus on "jihad," accusing the latter of using chaos as a tool of relevance.

"Noise is not power!" he added, calling on Indians not to be distracted by a neighbor he described as having "nothing to lose."

Mittal’s comments come as India’s economic dominance over Pakistan has never been starker.

In 2024, India’s nominal GDP hit $3.89 trillion, nearly 10 times Pakistan’s $375 billion. India’s middle class is booming, its technology sector attracts global investors, and its economy posted growth rates of 9.7% in 2021, 7.6% in 2022, and 9.2% in 2023.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s growth has limped along at 3.43% on average over the same period, burdened by soaring debt, IMF bailouts, and political instability. Two-thirds of Pakistan’s federal spending now goes toward debt servicing.

India’s $86.1 billion defense budget for 2024-25, the world’s fifth-largest, reflects its ability to back up its diplomatic posture with military strength. Pakistan’s $10.2 billion defense spend underscores its fiscal limitations and narrower capabilities.

Mittal acknowledged India’s need for “strong borders and stronger foreign policy,” but urged against jingoism. “India just demonstrated that she is not an aggressor but will neutralize when provoked & escalate if required,” he wrote, calling this “the maturity of a nation on the brink of greatness.”

“The Armed Forces just reminded the world that India is sovereign, self-reliant, and decisive. Now it’s our turn. Let’s get back to work.”