'They are now raising issues like mangalsutra': Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot takes a dig at PM Modi, Amit Shah

Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot took a sharp jibe at the BJP-led government after casting his vote today in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur constituency in the second of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Commenting on the turnout in the first phase of the Lok Sabha polls Gehlot said, “Everyone has the right to vote. They (referring to PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah) are in shock after the first phase of polling.”

Further raking up the ‘mangalsutra’ issue he added, “They have now come to raising issues like mangalsutra.”

Gehlot’s statement came in response to PM Modi’s remark, “Congress will snatch your gold and mangalsutra and give it to select people’ statement he made during a rally in Rajasthan. The remark had received widespread criticism from the Congress and other opposition parties.

Furthermore, Gehlot commented on how the situation is “very bad” for BJP, due to their remarks in the previous week, and how the atmosphere is in favour of Congress and the INDIA alliance. “Results in the first phase of elections were good. Today too, it will be in favour. This is the situation not just in Rajasthan but across the country.”