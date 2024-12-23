'They’ll even tax your popcorn...’: Startup founder's post asking high earners to 'leave India' sparks debate

A Reddit post urging high-earning professionals to leave India has sparked a fierce debate about the country’s challenges for innovators and entrepreneurs.



Posted by ‘u/anonymous_batm_an’ on the r/India subreddit, the now-deleted post titled “Leave India! It’s High Time!” criticized the business environment and governance in the country, leaving over 300 comments in its wake.

The startup founder, who holds a degree from a top Indian engineering institute and a postgraduate qualification from the US, returned to India in 2018 to start his own company. With significant funding and a team of 30 employees earning an average salary of ₹15 lakh annually, he has achieved professional success. However, he expressed deep frustration with systemic inefficiencies.

“Stupid regulations stifle innovation here. You need connections with bureaucrats, politicians, or celebrities to get anything done,” he wrote. Sharing a specific example, he said his company helped police solve a fraud case and recover money for a victim, only to face false accusations and bribe demands to close the case.

The post didn’t stop at regulatory challenges. The entrepreneur described encountering “regional hate” from service providers, poor work ethics, and a culture obsessed with wealth and appearance. He also lamented India’s high taxes and inadequate public services. “In a nutshell,” he wrote, “leave the country where they will even tax your popcorn because they are out of ideas to make it a 5 trillion dollar economy!”

He warned of a “terrible economic collapse” and recommended countries like the UAE and Thailand as havens for professionals seeking better opportunities.

The post drew divided reactions. A commenter living in Australia echoed the sentiment, stating, “Taxes are high, and returns are low. Roads, healthcare, infrastructure—everything is a mess.” Another humorously added, “Let me know when you close your business; I’ll leave with you!”