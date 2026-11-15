Third cyclone in three weeks? IMD warns of severe storm by Nov 17, Odisha on high alert

In its latest update, the IMD said the depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards at a speed of 10 kmph during the three hours preceding 8.30 am on November 15.

The system was centred about 840 km east-southeast of Chennai, 1,010 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 1,130 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.

Read More: Cyclone alert: Bay of Bengal storm keeps Chennai and Andhra coast on edge. Where will it strike?

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of the south & adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal on 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal on 17th November, 2026," the IMD said.

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The Depression over Southeast & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly northwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 03 hours and lay centered at 0830 hours IST of today, the 15th November, 2026 over the same region, near Latitude 9.3°N and Longitude 86.9°E, about 630 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 690km west-southwest of Sri Vijaya Puram (Andaman & Nicobar Islands), 840 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 1010 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 1130 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha). It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm over the central parts of south & adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal on 16th November and into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on 17th November, 2026. Thereafter, it is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent 2 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 15, 2026

The weather office added that the system could intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the following two days. However, its exact landfall location has not yet been confirmed.



Odisha prepares for third cyclone in three weeks

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Odisha Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state was taking precautionary measures following the impact of Cyclone Arnab in October and Cyclone Murasu earlier this month.

"Though the IMD has not forecast the landfall of the impending cyclone so far, we have put districts on alert keeping in view of the experience," Pujari said.

Cyclone Arnab made landfall in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on October 28, triggering devastating floods in several southern Odisha districts. Cyclone Murasu subsequently brought rainfall to the region.

Authorities have been directed to remain prepared for possible heavy rainfall, flooding and evacuation requirements.

A 24-hour control room will remain operational in every district. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and emergency teams have been placed on standby.

In Ganjam district, Collector V Keerthi Vasan chaired a preparedness meeting and directed officials to take immediate precautionary measures.

"Drawing lessons from the impact of Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods, he instructed all departments to remain prepared to tackle the eventuality," a district official said.

The administration cancelled officials' leave over the weekend to ensure preparations were completed without delay.

Farmers have been advised to harvest their crops ahead of the expected rainfall on November 18 and 19.

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Fishermen have also been instructed to return to shore by November 16, with the fisheries department directed to prevent fishing activities at sea thereafter.

District authorities have been asked to inspect cyclone shelters and ensure the availability of drinking water, food, lighting and sanitation facilities.