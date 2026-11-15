₹3.06 lakh from 5 brand deals: Kolkata content creator reveals her earnings

Kolkata-based content creator Sayantika Bhowmick has revealed that she earned ₹3.06 lakh from just five brand collaborations in October 2026. Sharing the details in an Instagram video, even though she deliberately kept her workload light during Durga Puja.

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Her disclosure also offers a candid look at the less-glamorous side of influencer work, including delayed payments and varied commercial terms.

Five collaborations, ₹3.06 lakh

Bhowmick said she worked with Tira, Myntra Beauty, Sprite, Pilgrim and LoveChild by Masaba during the month. Despite taking on only five partnerships, the collaborations added up to ₹3.06 lakh in earnings.

“In October I collaborated with Tira, Myntra Beauty, Sprite, Pilgrim and LoveChild by Masaba. By these five collabs in October I earned ₹3.06 lakh,” she said in the video.

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Not every deal paid the same

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Bhowmick also spoke about how commercial terms varied across the five collaborations. She said some agreements included advertising rights, while she accepted lower fees on certain projects because of the brands involved and her relationship with the agency.

“Some of them had ad rights and some of them I undercharged because of the brand’s name and the relation between me and the agency,” she said.

According to her, the agency had consistently brought her good collaboration opportunities, which influenced her decision to price some projects more flexibly.

Payment still pending

Although the work was completed in October, Bhowmick clarified that the ₹3.06 lakh had not yet been credited to her account. She said brand partnerships typically follow a 30- to 45-day payment cycle, meaning creators may wait weeks after delivering content before receiving payment.

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“I haven’t got the money yet because of the payment timeline, which is 30 to 45 days, but yes, I should be getting them by the end of November,” she said. “So yeah, that was the transparency I wanted to give you about my career."

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