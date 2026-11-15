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'Hope you die': How former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dressed down top tech executives at workplace

'Hope you die': How former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dressed down top tech executives at workplace

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly built an empire on intense pressure and an iron hand rule — a style underscored by abrasive office blowups, public dress-downs of senior leadership, and an unusual management structure where over 60 executives reported directly to him.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 15, 2026 1:09 PM IST
'Hope you die': How former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang dressed down top tech executives at workplaceThe revelations regarding Huang's volatile management style arrive alongside the dramatic unravelling of his 33-year tenure at the helm of the AI chip giant.

An uncompromising corporate culture, explosive offices tirades, and an unprecedented governance crisis have collided to bring down one of the most powerful figures in modern technology.

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang reportedly built an empire on intense pressure and autocratic rule — a style underscored by abrasive office blowups, public dress-downs of senior leadership, and an unusual management structure where over 60 executives reported directly to him.

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Those internal pressures have now spilled into open view following Huang's abrupt resignation amid a multi-faceted personal and geopolitical scandal.

Fresh details published by The New York Post reveal the raw, unvarnished hostility that sometimes characterized Huang's internal leadership style. According to sources, Huang once turned his fury on top executive Jay Puri during a tense strategy meeting, telling him directly that he hoped he would “get the flu” and “die”.

At the time, Puri oversaw Nvidia’s vast sales and business development operations before transitioning to a senior adviser role. Sources described the atmosphere in the room as dead silent, leaving roughly 30 executives stunned.

In another instance, Huang reportedly targeted a senior leader attending a high-level meeting for the very first time, shouting, "Are you smirking at me? I see nothing but dead faces... Get out!" before banishing them from the room, as per the The New York Post report.

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Affairs & national security scrutiny 

The revelations regarding Huang's volatile management style arrive alongside the dramatic unravelling of his 33-year tenure at the helm of the AI chip giant. Huang resigned as chief executive, president, and board member effective immediately following intense board scrutiny over his personal conduct.

The crisis erupted after US intelligence agencies uncovered that Huang had maintained a close relationship with Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le), a former executive at Singapore-based chip firm Megaspeed whom investigators alleged was tied to a Chinese intelligence operation.

Following initial reports, Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, acknowledging in an email to staff that his actions hurt his family and that his colleagues “deserve better”. As an independent board investigation deepened, subsequent reports revealed additional relationships with Nvidia employees, sealing his exit.

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Corporate fallout & Succession at Nvidia 

Following Huang's sudden departure, Nvidia's board of directors moved swiftly to stabilize the tech titan, appointing longtime Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. Additionally, the chipmaker named entrepreneur and tech investor Harvey C. Jones as its first-ever board chair.

While market analysts note that Nvidia retains a commanding technological lead in the global artificial intelligence infrastructure, Huang's exit has triggered broader political fallout. Lawmakers in Washington are leveraging the leadership crisis to push for stringent new export curbs on advanced AI chips bound for foreign markets, threatening to alter the geopolitical landscape that fueled Nvidia's meteoric rise.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Nov 15, 2026 1:09 PM IST
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