Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit to deliver forex cards in minutes; see how to use service

Thomas Cook India has partnered with quick-commerce platform Blinkit to provide rapid doorstep delivery of its multi-currency forex cards, further strengthening its digital distribution network. The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for convenience and speed among Indian travellers.

As part of the partnership, Blinkit will deliver Thomas Cook’s Borderless Travel Card for leisure travellers and Study Buddy Card for students in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Customers will receive a blank forex card within ten minutes. They can then complete the KYC process either through a nearby Thomas Cook branch or via secure video verification, after which funds can be loaded through a digital link provided by the company.

“Today’s consumers expect swiftness, speed, and convenience. With this partnership, we are building a digital ecosystem that enhances customer experience and expands our digital distribution,” said Deepesh Verma, Executive Vice-President, Foreign Exchange and Payment Solutions, Thomas Cook India.

The company plans to extend the service to other metro cities and later into tier-II and tier-III markets. Currently, Thomas Cook India operates 140 branches across 70 cities. Verma added that the forex segment’s digital penetration—currently at 20–25%—is expected to reach 35% in the coming years.

How to use the service?

Open the Blinkit app and place an order for the Thomas Cook forex card.

Complete the KYC and payment process through the secure Thomas Cook link.

Finish video-KYC with Thomas Cook’s team and get the card loaded for use.

The cards can be used for multiple foreign currencies, making them suitable for both international leisure travellers and students going abroad.

Why does this matter for travellers?

Traditionally, buying forex cards involved branch visits and lengthy paperwork. By integrating with Blinkit, Thomas Cook seeks to simplify access to foreign exchange services in line with rising demand for digital-first solutions.

The development also taps into the booming quick-commerce market in India, which has grown from $300 million in 2022 to $7.1 billion in FY25, and is projected to touch $35 billion by 2030, according to industry estimates.

Changing travel and payment trends

Outbound travel from India continues to accelerate. According to the Ministry of Tourism, 8.44 million Indians travelled abroad in April–June 2025, compared with 7.59 million in the January–March quarter. Foreign exchange earnings stood at $6.02 billion in the same period.

Verma highlighted that traveller behaviour has shifted significantly post-pandemic. “Earlier, travellers carried nearly 70% of their foreign exchange in cash and 30% in cards. Today, the ratio has reversed—60–65% is carried on cards, while 30–35% is in cash,” he said.

Blinkit echoed the focus on customer convenience. “We handle the delivery, while Thomas Cook India manages secure KYC and card activation. This turns what was once a cumbersome task into a seamless experience,” said Anish Shrivastava, Senior Vice-President, Revenue, Blinkit.

Industry context

The announcement comes as consolidation grows in India’s travel services sector. On Wednesday, Delphi World Money acquired a substantial equity stake and management control in Ebix Travels, expanding its footprint from financial services into the travel ecosystem.

With outbound tourism rising, forex services digitising, and quick-commerce platforms gaining traction, Thomas Cook India’s Blinkit partnership positions it to capture the evolving needs of India’s tech-savvy travellers.