'Those wanting to buy BMWs should...': Amitabh Kant backs made-in-India EVs

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said he has switched to a Mahindra XEV9, calling it a symbol of India's electric mobility transition and urging others to choose homegrown electric vehicles over imported luxury cars.

"I have just switched to the Mahindra XEV9, embracing born electric mobility. It has a highly innovative design, advanced EV technology & superb driving performance," Kant wrote on X.

"Delighted to contribute to India's journey towards a greener future while supporting #MakeInIndia innovation and manufacturing. The shift to EVs is not just about vehicles - it is about powering India's progress with cleaner air, advanced technology, and a robust domestic industry."

— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 22, 2025

He added, "Those wanting to buy BMWs should switchover to @makeinIndia EV experience. It will elevate you to another level."

On Tuesday, Kant publicly criticised the anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal for floating a tender to buy seven BMW 3 Series 330Li M Sport cars worth around Rs 5 crore. The luxury sedans were meant for the Lokpal's chairman and six members.

"They need to cancel this tender and go in for @makeinindia, Electric Vehicles — either Mahindra’s XEV 9E, BE 6 or Tata’s Harrier EV. They are top class vehicles," Kant had said on X.

According to the tender dated October 16, the Lokpal sought bids for white-coloured BMW 330Li M Sport models and mandated vendors to conduct a seven-day training programme for its drivers. The vendor would bear all training costs, including fuel and logistics, and ensure each driver completes 50 to 100 kilometres of supervised driving before certification. The last date for bid submission is November 6, with deliveries required within 30 days of order issuance.

The move has drawn criticism from multiple quarters. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram questioned the need for luxury cars for Lokpal members when Supreme Court judges use standard sedans. "When Honourable judges of the Supreme Court are provided modest sedans, why do the Chairman and six members of the Lokpal require BMW cars? Why spend public money to acquire these cars? I hope that at least one or two members of the Lokpal have refused, or will refuse, to accept these cars," Chidambaram wrote on X.

Kant, known for spearheading campaigns such as Make in India and Startup India, said India's EV shift represents not just technological change but an economic opportunity. "The shift to EVs is not just about vehicles — it is about powering India’s progress with cleaner air, advanced technology, and a robust domestic industry," he reiterated.

