'Thousand times better': Delhi LG VK Saxena lauds Delhi CM Atishi, says she is much better than Kejriwal

During the 7th convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women on Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena lauded Chief Minister Atishi, declaring that she is “a thousand times better” than her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Saxena expressed his satisfaction with Atishi’s leadership, reported PTI, noting that it was a significant milestone for the city to have a woman as its chief minister. “I am happy today that Delhi's CM is a woman, and I can confidently say that she is a thousand times better than her predecessor,” he remarked during his speech at the event.

The Lieutenant Governor’s words were a strong endorsement of Atishi's tenure, which began in September after Kejriwal’s resignation amidst corruption charges. Atishi had assumed office after Kejriwal stepped down, stating that he would seek a “certificate of honesty” from the public. His resignation came following mounting allegations of corruption against him, which significantly overshadowed his political career.

In his address to the students, Saxena laid out four essential responsibilities for the graduates as they moved forward in their careers and lives. He emphasized the importance of responsibility towards oneself, family, society, and the nation. “The fourth responsibility is to prove yourself as women who have broken the glass ceiling of gender and stand on par with others in all fields,” he said, encouraging the young women to lead and excel in diverse sectors.

The comments by the Lieutenant Governor come at a time of ongoing political tension between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and Saxena’s office. The Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor have been at odds over a range of issues, from governance to control of the bureaucracy. This has led to multiple protests and clashes, including a significant one last month when AAP leaders were detained after demonstrating outside the LG’s residence regarding the reinstatement of bus marshals in the city.

Despite the political friction, Saxena's remarks about Atishi mark a notable recognition of her leadership in the face of challenges. Her appointment as Chief Minister was viewed as a historical moment, not only for the AAP but also for women in politics. As she continues her term, Atishi's leadership will be under scrutiny, particularly as the AAP faces numerous hurdles in its governance of Delhi.

