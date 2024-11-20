Mohandas Pai lambasts Atishi, Centre on Delhi's pollution woes: 'Page out of communist propaganda'

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Wednesday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and the Centre over worsening air pollution in the national capital. Calling Atishi out on the unlivable condition of Delhi, Pai accused her of misleading people on burning and pollution from Punjab.

Calling the Delhi air situation a 'great tragedy', the former Infosys CFO urged the citizens of Delhi to demand action from the state and union government on the issue as their lives are getting impacted adversely.

"And Atishi misleads on burning and pollution from Punjab. Governance needs honesty and accountability to citizens not misleading and blaming others. A page out of communist propaganda methods. Citizens of Delhi should get together and demand action from state and union government. Their lives and health are getting deeply impacted. Great tragedy," Pai said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Air pollution in Delhi on Wednesday reached 'severe' levels with an overall AQI of 422. A total of 119 flights were delayed and 6 were cancelled due to lowered visibility at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Due to noxious air, around 50 per cent of Delhi government staff has moved to the work from home mode, as per Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai.

The Delhi government also previously announced staggered office timings for its offices and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

As per this announcement, the timings of MCD offices were fixed from 08:30 am to 05:00 pm while that of Delhi government offices were 10:00 am to 06:30 pm.

Schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR, Delhi University (DU) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have also decided to conduct classes virtually till the end of the week.