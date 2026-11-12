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Three stops, one agenda: PM’s visit to Canada, US, Brussels in mid-December to boost trade ties

Three stops, one agenda: PM’s visit to Canada, US, Brussels in mid-December to boost trade ties

The India-Canada FTA likely to close trade deal with formal announcement; the PM is expected to sign India-EU FTA during visit to Belgium

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Surabhi
Surabhi
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Three stops, one agenda: PM’s visit to Canada, US, Brussels in mid-December to boost trade tiesPM Modi is expected to also visit the US for the G20 Leaders’ Summit that is scheduled for December 14 and 15.

India’s efforts to diversify its trade is set to get a major boost during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Canada and Brussels next month when the trade pacts with Canada and the European Union are set to be fructified. The PM will be visiting Canada, the US, and Belgium in middle of December, where three separate trade deals are being negotiated or awaiting final approval.

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The India Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement is expected to be finalised soon with a formal announcement likely during PM Modi’s visit to Canada on December 11 and 12. The formal signing of the deal is, however, likely later.

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on November 11 also met Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, and the accompanying Canadian delegation to discuss advancing negotiations for the trade deal. “Exchanged views on the importance of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that delivers meaningful market access, leverages the complementarities of our economies and creates new opportunities for trade and investment,” he said in a post on X.

Since the signing of the Terms of Reference in March this year, India and Canada have held six rounds of negotiations for the trade deal till now. Negotiations are being held on 16 policy areas including market access on goods, services, rules of origin and origin procedure, trade remedies, customs and trade facilitation, and dispute settlement amongst others.

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PM Modi is expected to also visit the US for the G20 Leaders’ Summit that is scheduled for December 14 and 15. It is expected that the ongoing negotiations with the US for a bilateral trade agreement may also be discussed during the visit.

The PM is then scheduled to visit Brussels to formally sign the India-European Union free trade agreement. India and the EU had on January 27 this year announced the conclusion of negotiations for the FTA, which was termed as the mother of all trade deals. Bilateral merchandise trade between India and the EU amounted to $136.54 billion in 2024-25 and the two hope to double bilateral trade by 2032.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Surabhi
Surabhi

Economy Editor at Business Today. A journalist for nearly two decades, I write on government policy and economy on a wide array of issues ranging from taxation and economic affairs, commerce and industry, statistics and labour markets. A large part of the focus of my reporting is on breaking down complex government policies and jargon into simple concepts that everyone can understand. How these policies, whether they are tax cuts or hikes, changes in PF formalities or interest rate announcements by the RBI, impact citizens is another core area of my reporting. I have worked in newspapers including BusinessLine, Indian Express, Financial Express and Economic Times in the past. debut novel, The Girls From Patna, was well received. When not looking for my next big story, I read murder mysteries and bake.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 3:29 PM IST
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