Three stops, one agenda: PM’s visit to Canada, US, Brussels in mid-December to boost trade ties

Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal on November 11 also met Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade of Canada, and the accompanying Canadian delegation to discuss advancing negotiations for the trade deal. “Exchanged views on the importance of a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement that delivers meaningful market access, leverages the complementarities of our economies and creates new opportunities for trade and investment,” he said in a post on X.

Since the signing of the Terms of Reference in March this year, India and Canada have held six rounds of negotiations for the trade deal till now. Negotiations are being held on 16 policy areas including market access on goods, services, rules of origin and origin procedure, trade remedies, customs and trade facilitation, and dispute settlement amongst others.

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PM Modi is expected to also visit the US for the G20 Leaders’ Summit that is scheduled for December 14 and 15. It is expected that the ongoing negotiations with the US for a bilateral trade agreement may also be discussed during the visit.

The PM is then scheduled to visit Brussels to formally sign the India-European Union free trade agreement. India and the EU had on January 27 this year announced the conclusion of negotiations for the FTA, which was termed as the mother of all trade deals. Bilateral merchandise trade between India and the EU amounted to $136.54 billion in 2024-25 and the two hope to double bilateral trade by 2032.