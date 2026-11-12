Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Nvidia shares: Domestic passive funds take hit as stock slides 27% in just over a month

Nvidia shares: Domestic passive funds take hit as stock slides 27% in just over a month

The Santa Clara-headquartered chipmaker attracted steep target cuts of up to 60 per cent from brokerages such as Bernstein, Argus Research and Baird.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 3:48 PM IST
Nvidia shares: Domestic passive funds take hit as stock slides 27% in just over a monthNvidia is the second-largest holding of Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF, accounting for 8.02 per cent of its assets under management (AUM).

At least a dozen mutual fund schemes, mainly passive, have taken a hit amid the battering of Nvidia, which has lost $1.58 trillion in market value over the past 26 sessions amid controversy surrounding CEO Jensen Huang's affairs, Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today suggests. These include Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF, Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF, Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index, ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index, DSP Multi Asset Allocation, Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nvidia is the second-largest holding of Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 ETF, an exchange traded fund tracking the underlying index, accounting for 8.02 per cent of its assets under management (AUM). The ETF held Rs 899 crore worth of Nvidia shares as on date, compared with Rs 1,065 crore on October 31, Bloomberg data showed.

Nvidia was the fourth-largest holding of Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF, accounting for 10.38 per cent of its AUM. Its holding was valued at Rs 342 crore, compared with Rs 458 crore on the last reported date, as per Bloomberg.

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index held Rs 286 crore worth of Nvidia shares, compared with Rs 339 crore on the last reported date. Nvidia accounted for 7.56 per cent of the fund's AUM.

Advertisement

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index held Rs 234 crore worth of Nvidia shares, while DSP Multi Asset Allocation had exposure worth Rs 131 crore. Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF owned Rs 113 crore worth of Nvidia shares, while Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund had exposure worth Rs 86.95 crore.

The Santa Clara-headquartered chipmaker giant is facing steep target cuts of up to 60 per cent from brokerages such as Bernstein, Argus Research and Baird, amid reports that the chipmaker is preparing to oust Huang.

From a market capitalisation of $5.76 trillion on October 6, Nvidia has lost $1.58 trillion in value, taking its valuation to $4.18 trillion as of November 12. This, in fact, does not include the 8.61 per cent plunge the stock witnessed in post-market trade after a Bloomberg report suggested that Nvidia was in the process of naming a temporary chief and searching for a permanent one, as one of Huang's affairs was linked to a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Advertisement

Bernstein became the second brokerage in as many days to downgrade Nvidia, saying it had "had enough". The brokerage cut its target on Nvidia to $200 from $400 earlier. Baird had earlier downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform' on Wednesday, slashing its target to $200 from $500.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on +Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 3:19 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more