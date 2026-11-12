Nvidia shares: Domestic passive funds take hit as stock slides 27% in just over a month

Nvidia was the fourth-largest holding of Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF, accounting for 10.38 per cent of its AUM. Its holding was valued at Rs 342 crore, compared with Rs 458 crore on the last reported date, as per Bloomberg.

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index held Rs 286 crore worth of Nvidia shares, compared with Rs 339 crore on the last reported date. Nvidia accounted for 7.56 per cent of the fund's AUM.

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ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index held Rs 234 crore worth of Nvidia shares, while DSP Multi Asset Allocation had exposure worth Rs 131 crore. Mirae Asset S&P 500 Top 50 ETF owned Rs 113 crore worth of Nvidia shares, while Axis Large & Mid Cap Fund had exposure worth Rs 86.95 crore.

The Santa Clara-headquartered chipmaker giant is facing steep target cuts of up to 60 per cent from brokerages such as Bernstein, Argus Research and Baird, amid reports that the chipmaker is preparing to oust Huang.

From a market capitalisation of $5.76 trillion on October 6, Nvidia has lost $1.58 trillion in value, taking its valuation to $4.18 trillion as of November 12. This, in fact, does not include the 8.61 per cent plunge the stock witnessed in post-market trade after a Bloomberg report suggested that Nvidia was in the process of naming a temporary chief and searching for a permanent one, as one of Huang's affairs was linked to a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

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Bernstein became the second brokerage in as many days to downgrade Nvidia, saying it had "had enough". The brokerage cut its target on Nvidia to $200 from $400 earlier. Baird had earlier downgraded the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform' on Wednesday, slashing its target to $200 from $500.