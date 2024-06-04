Thrissur Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Suresh Gopi from BJP wins seat

Thrissur is one of the few Lok Sabha seats in Kerala where the BJP has a considerable vote share and the party is putting everything into opening its account in this southern state. In the last parliamentary elections, the saffron party's actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi secured over 28 per cent of votes, with a jump of 17 per cent from 2014.

THRISSUR LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2024 LATEST UPDATES:

THRISSUR SEAT DECLARED: Suresh Gopi from BJP wins with 74,686 votes

Gopi, who has lost twice in elections from this central Kerala constituency, is once again BJP's candidate against Congress' K Muraleedharan, who won from Vatakara in the 2019 general elections, and CPI's V S Sunilkumar. The actor had lost from Thrissur in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and then in the 2021 state assembly polls.

Historically, the Thrissur seat has been oscillating between the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI). Congress' TN Prathapan is the sitting MP, who had wrested the seat from the CPI in 2019. In the 2019 elections, Thrissur witnessed a three-cornered fight with Prathapan garnering 4.15 lakh votes with 39.83 per cent of votes. CPI's Rajaji Mathew Thomas got 3.21 lakh votes, and Gopi settled with 2.93 lakh votes.

While the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat is currently with the Congress, all seven assembly segments falling under this parliamentary seat are dominated by CPI and CPI-M. The seven assembly seats of Thrissur are: Trichur, Ollur, Pudukad, Manalur, Guruvayur, Nattika, and Irinjalakuda.

Ahead of the elections, in January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Thrissur's Guruvayur temple to attend the wedding of Suresh Gopi's daughter Bhagya Suresh.

Since the first Lok Sabha elections in 1951, the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat has been predominantly held by the CPM, winning 7 times. The Congress won this seat after the wave of Indira Gandhi's popularity in 1984.

Voting in Thrissur was held in the second phase on April 26.