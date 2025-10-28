'Time for India to send some tough messages to US': Kanwal Sibal on Marco Rubio's silence over meet with Jaishankar

Former Foreign Secretary of India Kanwal Sibal on Tuesday said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's radio silence after he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Kuala Lumpur this weekend. Sibal explained in his post on X that Rubio's silence speaks volumes.

He noted that Rubio has been more positive about India-US ties in the past, and the change in tone reflects "Trump's squeeze on India". Sibal further said that the time has come for India to send some tough signals to the US, including to Trump and his cohorts.

"This says something. Rubio has been more positive about the India relationship in the past. The tone has progressively changed and reflects Trump's squeeze on India. The reasons for this are unclear as the US gains nothing and loses a lot in alienating India. Time has come for India to send some tough messages to the US because it seems Trump and his cohorts are taking India for granted," the former Foreign Secretary wrote in his post.

The tone has progressively changed and reflects Trump's squeeze on India.



The tone has progressively changed and reflects Trump’s squeeze on India.



The reasons for this are unclear as the US gains nothing and loses a lot in alienating India.



— Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) October 28, 2025

His take came after Jaishankar met Rubio on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur over the weekend. "Glad to meet @SecRubio this morning in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciated the discussion on our bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues," Jaishankar posted, reflecting the collaborative tone of the meetings.

Jaishankar reiterated India’s measured approach, stating, "In a very short-term context, it's not about what is going to happen in the next six months. It's not just about being able to sell steel to America." Meanwhile, Rubio has yet to issue any statement or handout on the meeting with Jaishankar.

Moreover, India and the US are close to finalising a new bilateral trade agreement, as senior officials from both countries confirm that discussions are advancing. Union minister Piyush Goyal recently underscored that India will not be rushed into any deal or accept proposals that might curb its "trading choices."

Goyal highlighted that the framework of these negotiations extends beyond "tariffs or market access," focusing instead on building "trust, long-term relationships, and creating sustainable frameworks for global business cooperation." The trade talks have already gone through five rounds, with both sides addressing significant issues.