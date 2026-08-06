Tired of Bengaluru traffic? Airport Metro crosses 72% mark; here's what it means for you

The Blue Line will directly link Central Silk Board in south Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), passing through key hubs such as KR Pura, Hebbal and Yelahanka. Once operational, it will provide a faster alternative to the city's traffic-choked roads, especially for office-goers and air travellers.

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Namma Metro Phase 2A and Phase 2B

Phase 2A: Central Silk Board to KR Pura (19.75 km)

Phase 2B: KR Pura to Kempegowda International Airport via Hebbal and Yelahanka (38.44 km)

Together, the elevated corridor will span 58.19 km with 30 Metro stations.

Construction progressing

According to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), civil works, track laying, and signalling are progressing steadily, with authorities aiming to complete the remaining construction by June 2027 before phased commissioning.

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The project has faced several hurdles over the years, including land acquisition issues, tree-clearance approvals, heavy traffic along the Outer Ring Road, labour shortages and safety-related disruptions. Despite these setbacks, officials maintain that the airport Metro corridor remains on schedule for phased opening through 2027.

What it means for commuters

The Blue Line is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Bengaluru's IT corridor and the international airport. It is projected to serve around 6.15 lakh passengers daily, offering a reliable public transport alternative to road travel.

Authorities also expect the Metro to reduce congestion on the busy Outer Ring Road by encouraging commuters to shift from private vehicles to mass transit. The project is anticipated to lower travel time, cut carbon emissions and improve pedestrian safety through dedicated skywalks at major stations.

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Real estate likely to benefit

Improved Metro connectivity is expected to boost residential and commercial demand in areas along the Blue Line, including KR Pura, Hebbal, Yelahanka and other northern Bengaluru micro-markets. Enhanced accessibility to the airport and major employment hubs is likely to support property values and encourage new housing developments around Metro stations.

2027 target remains in focus

With 72% of construction completed, the Blue Line has crossed an important milestone. Once fully operational by the end of 2027, Bengaluru will finally have a direct Metro link between Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport, improving urban mobility and easing pressure on one of the city's busiest transport corridors.