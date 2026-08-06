Juniper Green, MV Electro make a strong Dalal Street debut; deliver up to 22% listing pop

Juniper Green Energy's grey market premium rose sharply after the close of bidding, while MV Electrosystems continues to command a strong premium despite some correction from its bidding-period levels. Both IPOs were open for subscription from July 30 to August 03.

Juniper Green Energy was offered in a price band of Rs 214-225 per share with a lot size of 66 shares. The IPO raised Rs 1,800 crore through a fresh issue of up to 8,00,09,150 equity shares. The issue was subscribed 7.97 times and attracted nearly 2.20 lakh applications, with bids worth more than Rs 10,600 crore.

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New Delhi-based Juniper Green Energy is a renewable energy independent power producer engaged in developing, building, operating and maintaining utility-scale renewable energy projects. ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets, JM Financial and Kotak Mahindra Company were the book-running lead managers to the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd was the registrar.

MV Electrosystems offered shares in the price band of Rs 400-425 per share with a lot size of 34 shares. The company raised Rs 290 crore through a fresh issue of up to 68,23,528 equity shares. The issue was subscribed 188.85 times and drew nearly 37.77 lakh applications, with bids worth more than Rs 32,000 crore.

Faridabad-based MV Electrosystems is engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacturing of electrical and power electronics equipment used in railway rolling stock. Sundae Capital Advisors was the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, while Kfin Technologies was the registrar.