Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Navin Fluorine rises 8%; Ambit most bullish at Rs 9,600, Equirus most bearish at Rs 4,700

Navin Fluorine rises 8%; Ambit most bullish at Rs 9,600, Equirus most bearish at Rs 4,700

Navin Fluorine share price targets: Among foreign brokerages, UBS and Jefferies suggested 'Buy' and targets of Rs 9,045 and Rs 9,000, respectively. Citi has 'Sell' and a target of Rs 7,200 on the stock.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 10:02 AM IST
Navin Fluorine rises 8%; Ambit most bullish at Rs 9,600, Equirus most bearish at Rs 4,700For Nuvama Institutional Equities, Navin Fluorine's Q1FY27 with results were 'stellar', firing on all engines. MOFSL said Navin Fluorine is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd shares rallied 8 per cent in Thursday's trade after the fluorochemical maker reported strong June quarter results, with 14 of the 18 brokerages reviewing the earnings reiterating 'Buy', 'Add' or 'Accumulate' ratings on the stock. The stock climbed 7.95 per cent to hit a high of Rs 8,205.70 on BSE. The highest target on the stock at Rs 9,600 by Ambit Capital implied 16 per cent potential upside. The lowest target on the counter at Rs 4,700 by Equirus Securities hinted at 43 per cent potential downside.

Advertisement

For Nuvama Institutional Equities, Navin Fluorine's Q1FY27 with results were 'stellar', firing on all engines. The all-round beat, it said, was a function of healthy traction and growth in CDMO, tailwinds from R-32 and sustained traction of agrochemical intermediates in specialty chemicals business.

"With improved growth visibility and operational beat in Q1FY27, we are raising FY27/28E EPS by 16.8 per cent/9.7 per cent. We introduce FY29 estimates, valuing the stock at 40 times Q1FY29E EPS. Retain ‘BUY’ with a target of Rs 9,071," it said.

Among foreign brokerages, UBS and Jefferies suggested 'Buy' and targets of Rs 9,045 and Rs 9,000, respectively. Citi has 'Sell' and a target of Rs 7,200 on the stock. Morgan Stanley is 'Underweight' with a target of Rs 5,720.

Advertisement

Elara Securities, which has 'Buy' on the stock said, Navin Fluorine has FY27 campaign-order visibility for 4-5 agrochem molecules, including three patented ones that should face lower pricing pressure than generics.

"Dahej MPP debottlenecking is on track for Q3FY27 and has peak revenue potential of Rs 140-160 crore. However, the Chemours liquid-cooling project is now targeted for completion by end-Q2FY27 versus end-June/early-July target earlier, implying a modest schedule slippage," Elara said as it suggested a target of Rs 9,185 on the stock.

JM Financial raised its FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 13 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. These estimates factored in a strong Q1 performance, as JM introduce FY29 estimates. "We maintain our BUY rating and raise our target by 10 per cent to Rs 9,000 (rolled forward to 40x Jun'28E EPS)," it said.

Advertisement

MOFSL said Navin Fluorine is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supported by the constructive pricing environment, growing international exposure, robust order visibility, and operational leverage, led by capacity ramp-up. That said, its target at Rs 8,300 suggested limited downside.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more