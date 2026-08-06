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Ion Exchange stock tanks 8% as Q1 net profit sinks 92%  

Ion Exchange stock tanks 8% as Q1 net profit sinks 92%  

Ion Exchange share price crashed 8% to Rs 382.60 compared to the previous close of Rs 416.20.Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 5,689 crore.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Ion Exchange stock tanks 8% as Q1 net profit sinks 92%  Ion Exchange stock has slipped 7% in a week and 14% in a year.

Shares of Ion Exchange tanked 8% in early deals on Thursday after the water and environment management firm reported a weak set of Q1 earnings. Ion Exchange share price crashed 8% to Rs 382.60 compared to the previous close of Rs 416.20.Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 5,689 crore. Ion Exchange stock has slipped 7% in a week and 14% in a year. The firm reported a 92% fall in Q1 net profit to Rs 4.1 crore against Rs 48.70 crore in the year ago period.

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However, in Q1 of the current fiscal, Ion Exchange reported a 20% rise in revenue to Rs 700.46 crore compared to Rs 583.19 crore revenue in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal 
Earnings per share slipped to Rs 0.347 in the last quarter against Rs 4.108 in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA slipped 49.25% YoY to Rs 31.74 crore but rose 60% QoQ. EBITDA Margin came at 4.53% in Q1 against 10.72% in Q1FY26 and 2.30% in Q4FY26.

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. is a provider of comprehensive water and environment management solutions. The company operates across the entire water cycle, including pre-treatment, process water treatment, waste water recycling, and zero liquid discharge.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Aug 6, 2026 10:35 AM IST
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