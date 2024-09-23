Tirupati laddoo ghee row: AR Dairy in big trouble as Health Ministry pulls up company, issues show cause notice

Taking a significant step today, the Union Health Ministry has issued a show cause notice to AR Dairy, one of the suppliers of ghee for making Tirupati's famed laddoos, as confirmed by sources to India Today TV.

This step has been in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the ghee supplied to the renowned Tirupati temple, which, as claimed by the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh, was adulterated with animal fat.

The notice, dispatched by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), comes after alarming findings from NDDB CALF, a private laboratory that specializes in testing animal feed and dairy products. The laboratory's report revealed that samples of ghee used in the preparation of Tirupati laddoos contained foreign fats, including palm oil, fish oil, beef tallow, and lard (pig fat).

In a statement, Tamil Nadu-based AR Dairy had strongly denied the allegations of adulteration, challenging the laboratory's findings. The company stated, “The requirement of the temple is 10 tonnes of ghee per day. We have supplied not even 0.1 per cent of the requirement,” emphasizing that their contribution was minimal compared to the temple's needs.

As the controversy unfolds, J. Syamala Rao, the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), announced that the temple board has blacklisted AR Dairy Food Pvt Ltd and initiated legal proceedings against the company for allegedly supplying adulterated ghee.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The issue gained traction following allegations made by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that substandard ingredients and animal fats had been found in the prasadam served at the Tirupati temple during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. Citing a lab report from Gujarat, Naidu accused the former government of allowing the use of "beef tallow," "lard," and fish oil in the ghee used for the laddoos.

In response, former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy refuted Naidu’s claims, asserting that no violations occurred during his administration. Reddy accused Naidu of engaging in “politics in the name of God,” dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.

As the situation continues to evolve, the implications of this controversy could have significant repercussions for all parties involved, particularly in the context of the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh.