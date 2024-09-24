'Why's he bringing PM Modi into this?': Pawan Kalyan slams Jagan Mohan Reddy for 'needlessly defending' culprits in Tirupati laddoo ghee scandal

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has sharply criticized former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Tirupati laddoo adulteration scandal. Kalyan stated that Reddy should not defend the matter but instead support the investigation into the issue.

"There is absolutely no need to drag the honourable PM into this," Pawan Kalyan said in a statement. "As a former Chief Minister, he should have simply said 'yes, go ahead and let the culprits be punished.' There is no reason for him to defend it. We are not blaming him, but under the board that was constituted by his government, these malpractices occurred. He should allow the new government to handle the matter without interference."

Related Articles

The controversy erupted after reports surfaced that adulterated ghee, containing beef tallow, pig fat, and fish oil, had been used in the preparation of the famous Tirupati laddoos, a revered offering at the Tirumala temple. The issue came to light after complaints from devotees about an unusual smell emanating from the prasadam. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu first raised concerns about the matter, prompting widespread outrage.

In response to the scandal, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has been called in to investigate the adulteration claims. Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, addressing the media on the government's response, said her department is awaiting the FSSAI report before taking any further action.

"We will wait for the FSSAI report before considering additional measures to monitor the quality of ghee in the market," Khare said. She emphasized that food safety is under FSSAI's jurisdiction and assured that necessary action will be taken once the findings are made public.

Khare also mentioned that any food-related complaints received on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) will be forwarded to the FSSAI, stressing that the government will take more action if the situation warrants it.

As the controversy continues to simmer, Pawan Kalyan's strong remarks have further ignited the political tension in Andhra Pradesh, with many looking to see how the investigation unfolds and what steps will be taken to ensure the sanctity of the Tirupati temple offerings.