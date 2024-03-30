TMC taps on TV's Didi No. 1 Rachana Banerjee to win women electorate in Lok Sabha polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has introduced Rachana Banerjee to the Trinamool Congress lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Rachana Banerjee, known as the host of the popular Bengali television show ‘Didi No. 1’, has been fielded from the Hooghly seat.

Banerjee's presence on ‘Didi No.1’ has garnered a significant following among Bengali women across the state, with the show keeping viewers engaged for an hour daily. Recently, Mamata Banerjee herself appeared on the show, further adding to its popularity.

Rachana Banerjee, contesting from Hooghly for Trinamool, faces sitting BJP MP Locket Chatterjee. Chatterjee won by a significant margin in 2019. She sees the contest as "Mamata versus Modi," not "Rachana versus Locket." Banerjee, expressing long-time Trinamool support, sees Mamata Banerjee as an inspiration for women.

Born on October 2, 1974, Jhumjhum Banerjee, also known as Rachana Banerjee, was crowned Miss Kolkata in 1994. She's been a prominent actress in numerous Bengali films and has worked in other languages like Odia, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Director Sukhen Das suggested her screen name, Rachana. She's notably acted alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Sooryavansham'.

Despite her success in various films, it was the television show 'Didi No.1' that brought Rachana Banerjee widespread fame. Surprisingly, she wasn't the initial choice for the show, but her presence resonated with audiences unlike any other. Today, she boasts 3.8 million followers on Facebook and 891k followers on Instagram.

Sandeshkhali, a small island in the Sundarban delta of West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district, has become a focal point of politics between the BJP and Trinamool in the state. Women in Sandeshkhali have accused local Trinamool leaders of various wrongdoings, leading to the expulsion of Sheikh Shahjahan, a local Trinamool leader, who is now in CBI custody.

This accusation has provided the BJP with an opportunity to portray Mamata Banerjee's party as "anti-women." Trinamool's victory in the 2021 Assembly polls may have been influenced by its women voters, making it crucial for the party to retain their support. With the Sandeshkhali incident, Trinamool cannot afford to lose its women supporters, especially as the BJP has gained ground in the state, winning 18 out of 42 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Banerjee's entry into politics is strategic for Trinamool as her popularity transcends urban-rural boundaries and age groups. By nominating her, the party hopes to appeal to a broader demographic. Trinamool has previously fielded popular actors like Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, and Dev, but Banerjee's daily presence on television has garnered her fans from various economic backgrounds, spanning both urban and rural areas. The party aims to capitalize on Banerjee's extensive fan base to strengthen its support base.

In a recent interview, the TV anchor-turned-politician emphasized the importance of power and a platform to serve the people. She acknowledged the significance of entering politics as it provides a substantial platform for meaningful work.

