TMP MP Sukhendu Ray summoned for tweeting 'wrong information' about Kolkata Police

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray has been served a notice by the Kolkata Police for tweeting "wrong information" about the probe in connection with the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case, India Today reported on Sunday. Ray has been asked to appear at the police headquarters at 4 pm today.

Related Articles

CBI must act fairly . Custodial interrogation of Ex Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story.Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful, Why sniffer dog used after 3 days.100s of such questions. Make them speak — Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (@Sukhendusekhar) August 17, 2024

Interestingly, the summon comes just hours after Ray demanded a CBI probe against Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and RG Kar Medical College's former principal Sandeep Ghosh. "CBI must act fairly. Custodial interrogation of ex-Principal and Police Commissioner is a must to know who and why floated suicide story. Why wall of hall demolished, who patronised Roy to be so powerful. Why sniffer dog used after 3 days. Hundreds of such questions. Make them speak," Ray said in the tweet.

The police claimed that Ray had tweeted "wrong information" about the sniffer dogs being deployed at the crime scene after three days. "The information that sniffer dog was sent after three days is completely wrong. Sniffer dog was sent twice, on 9th and then on 12th (August). A notice under Section 35(1) of BNS has been sent to Sukhendu Sekhar Ray," the Kolkata Police said in a statement.

Earlier, the TMC also opposed Ray's demand for a CBI probe against the Commissioner of Police (CP). "I also demand justice in the RG Kar case. But strongly oppose this demand regarding CP. After getting the information, he tried his best. Personally, CP was doing his job and an investigation was in a positive focus. This kind of post is unfortunate, that too from my senior leader (sic)," TMC's Kunal Ghosh said.

Sukhendu Sekhar Ray's charges against the top cop go in line with a section of doctors who suggested that 'suicide theory' was floated by Sandeep Ghosh and that the police also tried to cover the whole case. The doctors also allege that all evidence suggests the involvement of more than one person. However, the police could arrest only one person even after days of probe.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari recently slammed the Kolkata Police, saying the force had drawn the ire of the people because of its own deeds. He said the police did not file a murder case but registered a case of unnatural death. He also said that why the police did not initially dispel the campaign to label the heinous crime as suicide.

No Mr. @CPKolkata Vineet Goyal, you and your Police Force are not the target of any "malicious media campaign". You have drawn the ire of the People and criticism of the Media because of your own deeds.



Let me collate a list which will act as a mirror to you:-



# Why did the… pic.twitter.com/oAByigBVq7 — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) August 15, 2024

"Why didn't you reveal to the public that the gruesome details of the crime scene indicate that it's a case of brutal Rape & Murder? Didn't your silence promote the suicide theory?" he asked the CP. Adhikari said that even the Calcutta High Court made an observation that the police's probe "lacks credibility and it is necessary for having a fair, honest and complete investigation and particularly when it is imperative to retain public confidence in the impartial working of the State Agencies".

"Did you or anybody else in your Force ever mention that it is a matter of Gang Rape? No. Why? Because the 'gang' is being protected," Adhikari said.

(With inputs from Suryagni Roy & Rajesh Saha)

