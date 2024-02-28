Tragic train accident in Jharkand's Jamtara: Two dead, search operation underway

At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening. The accident took place near Kaljharia area in Jamtara district when some passengers got down from the train from the wrong side, Jamtara sub-division police officer (SDPO) M Rahman told news agency PTI. "A local train coming on another line hit them," he said. "Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

The Eastern Railway said the victims were walking on the track when they were run over by the Jhajha-Asansol Memu passenger train.

Initial reports suggested the persons killed were passengers of Anga Express, running parallel to Memu passenger train, which stopped due to a fire call.

The reports claimed that passengers deboarded the train and were run over the Memu train.

However, the statement issued by Eastern Railway denied this, saying the accident took place at least 2 kms away from where the Anga Express stopped.

The Railway also denied that a fire broke out on the Anga Express. A 3-member Junior Administrative Grade (JAG) committee has been formed to further investigate the accident.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta has directed the Jamtara Deputy Commissioner to continue the relief and rescue work. He has also directed the Civil Surgeon Jamtara to provide proper treatment to the injured.

(With inputs from Milan Sharma and Satyajeet Kumar)