Trainee IAS Officer Puja Khedkar Case: Pune Municipal Corporation files illegal encroachment notice at her home

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a notice for illegal encroachment at the residence of Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. This action comes amidst ongoing controversy surrounding the officer, who has been accused of misusing her position during her probationary period.

The notice, displayed by PMC officials, claims that parts of Khedkar’s residence have been built without the necessary permissions. The PMC is taking a firm stand against illegal constructions in the city, and this case is part of a broader crackdown on encroachments.

Puja Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, has recently come under scrutiny for alleged demands she made before officially assuming her role as Assistant Collector in Pune. Reports suggest that she requested a separate office, a car, and a house, leading to accusations of misusing her civil servant powers.

Dilip Khedkar, Puja’s father, has defended her, stating that the allegations against her are baseless and that she is being harassed without reason. He emphasized that requesting a proper workspace is not a mistake and called for a fair evaluation of the situation.

"My daughter has not done anything wrong. Is a woman asking for a space to sit wrong? The matter is subjudice and a committee has been appointed to look into it. Let us all wait for the final verdict. All I can say is that someone is deliberately trying to make it an issue," Dilip Khedkar said.

When asked who he believed was behind the controversy, Dilip didn’t name anyone. When questioned if Puja applied under the creamy layer or non-creamy layer category, he stated, "We will present our case to the committee. Legal proceedings are ongoing, so it’s not the right time to comment. Everything was done according to the rules, and there was no wrongdoing."