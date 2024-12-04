Tremors jolt Maharashtra following a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hits Telangana

Residents of Nagpur and Gadchiroli districts experienced tremors on Wednesday morning after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu in Telangana at 7:27 AM, officials reported.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake originated in Mulugu, leading to light tremors felt in Nagpur. Sources from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the tremors, which local residents also reported.

Gadchiroli, located near the Telangana border, also reported mild shocks, as stated by the district information office. IMD officials explained that light tremors could typically be felt within a 200 to 300 km radius of the earthquake's epicentre.

Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Authorities are currently assessing the situation, while experts recommend that residents remain alert and avoid crowded or unsafe buildings during earthquakes. Residents are advised to remain alert as aftershocks may occur.

The National Center for Seismology reported the details on X: “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 04/12/2024 07:27:02 IST, Lat: 18.44 N, Long: 80.24 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Mulugu, Telangana.”

Seismic activity is rare in Telangana, which is classified in Zone II, indicating a low level of seismicity. In India, seismic zones range from II (lowest risk) to V (highest risk), with approximately 59% of the country prone to earthquakes of varying intensities.

An X user, Telangana Weatherman, noted, “For the first time in the last 20 years, one of the strongest earthquakes occurred in Telangana with a magnitude of 5.3, centered in Mulugu.” They added that the tremors were felt throughout Telangana, including Hyderabad.

In related news, a separate earthquake measuring 2.9 struck Assam's Karbi Anglong on November 30 at around 2:40 AM, and a 5.8 magnitude quake hit Jammu and Kashmir on November 28, with no reports of casualties or damage in either case.

(With PTI inputs)

