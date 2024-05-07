Trouble for BJP govt in Haryana: 3 independent MLAs withdraw support; Congress says Saini should step down as CM

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday suffered a massive setback in Haryana after three Independent MLAs withdrew support, pushing the Nayab Singh Saini-led government into the minority. The current strength of the (90-member) Haryana Assembly is 88, out of which the BJP has 40 members. The three MLAs who withdrew their support were Sombir Sangwan, Randhir Golan, and Dharampal Gondar. They have extended their support to the Congress.

Randhir Golan said that for the last 4.5 years, he extended support to the BJP. Today unemployment and inflation are at their highest. Looking at this, we have withdrawn our support."

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the people do not trust the present government and seeing that these people have taken back their support and have decided to support Congress.

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda the situation in Haryana is against the ruling BJP, and the change is definite in the state. "the BJP government has lost the majority. Among the list of 48 MLAs they had given, few MLAs have resigned because they are fighting the Lok Sabha election and some independent MLAs withdrew their support and have extended their support to Congress," he said while speaking to reporters.

Reacting to this development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Congress was engaged in fulfilling some people's wishes now. "Congress has nothing to do with the wishes of the public."

Haryana Congress chief Uday Bhan said the chief minister should step down as his government is now in the minority. "The Nayab Singh Saini government is now a minority government. Saini should tender his resignation as he does not have the right to stay even for a minute. Now assembly elections should be held immediately."

Voting for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

