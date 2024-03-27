Trouble mounts for Mahua Moitra: ED summons TMC leader in forex violation case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned expelled TMC MP Mahua Moitra in a forex violation case, India Today reported on Wednesday. She has been asked to appear before the agency in the national capital on Thursday (March 28).

Moitra's associate Suhan Mukherjee is being questioned by the ED in Delhi. Sources told India Today that some transactions between Mahua Moitra and Suhan Mukherjee are under the scanner. Mukherjee, a high-profile lawyer in West Bengal, handles legal matters of some top politicians linked to the TMC.

Transactions linked to a non-resident external (NRE) account are under the ED's scanner apart from a few other foreign remittances and fund transfers, sources told PTI.

Last Thursday, the CBI registered an FIR against Moitra in the cash-for-query case. The case was lodged following directions of anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal.

The Lokpal issued the directions to the CBI after receiving findings of the agency's preliminary inquiry into allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey against Moitra. The Lokpal had directed the CBI to submit its findings in six months before it after investigating all aspects of the complaints against her in the matter.

Lok Sabha had expelled Moitra in December last year for “unethical conduct”. The former MP has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court and will again be on the hustings during the general elections as the TMC’s candidate from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal.

Dubey has alleged that Moitra asked questions in Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to mount an attack on industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others.

Moitra has denied all charges.

The Lokpal found that “allegations levelled against the RPS (Respondent Public Servant), most of which are supported by cogent evidence, are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her.” “Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth. This is vital in view of the position and status held by the RPS at the relevant point of time,” said the order of the Lokpal bench.

A public servant is bound to exercise probity in the discharge of his or her duties whatever be the position held, it said. “The responsibility and burden are heavier on the shoulders of a public representative. Corruption is a malaise that is adversely affecting the legislative, administrative, social and economic functioning of this democratic country,” the order said.

(With inputs from PTI)