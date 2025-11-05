Trump, PM Modi in regular contact, says White House as trade talks with India advance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain in close contact as trade negotiations between the two countries continue, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump “speaks pretty frequently” with Modi and maintains a “very positive” outlook on U.S.-India relations.

“I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi,” Leavitt said, emphasizing the strength of the ongoing diplomatic engagement.

Leavitt noted that Trump and Modi recently spoke during the White House’s Diwali celebrations, an event attended by senior Indian-American officials. “He celebrated Diwali in the Oval Office with many high-ranking Indian-American officials here at the White House,” she said, adding that the call between the leaders underscored their continued coordination.

Trump's administration also underscored confidence in its diplomatic presence in India. “We have a great U.S. Ambassador to India, and Mr. Sergio Gore, who will represent our country very well,” Leavitt said.

While specifics of the trade discussions were not disclosed, Leavitt confirmed that Trump’s trade team is “in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic,” signaling that talks are active and ongoing.