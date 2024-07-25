'Tummies popping out, pays highest taxes...': BITS Pilani alumnus' post on Bengaluru techies sparks debate

A post from a BITS Pilani alumnus has sparked a conversation about the hidden struggles of techies in Bengaluru.

"Most techies in Bangalore are pretty lonely. Away from family, no real friends, stuck in traffic, high rents, children not getting good values, peers into status games, cringe tech meet-ups, shoves body with coffee & alcohol, hair-loss, tummies popping out & pays highest taxes," the user, Harsh, wrote in a post, highlighting the loneliness and poor work-life balance plaguing many in Bengaluru's tech sector.

Harsh's post resonated deeply, calling for a wake-up call to prioritize health and family amidst the grind. "It scares me even more that so many people relate with this. Consider this your wake-up call & take some action fellas. Fixed 1000s of jiras but your health & family is broken?" he added.

One user remarked, "Isn't this the story of 'most' youngsters away from home in almost every city." Another shared the relatable fear, "scary to relate to some parts of it."

Personal stories flowed in, painting a picture of widespread struggle. One user shared, "I also used to feel lonely like this. And I was not able to take care of my health at all. Then somehow I took up a WFH job. Then I was sick for a year because the habit I had developed in cities made my body not work. After that, I worked a lot on my health. Now I'm feeling better. I meet people. I stay with my family."

The dialogue didn't just highlight the plight of techies but extended to a broader generational challenge. "It's not just about the techies, this generation is through this mess. Whether they are students, engineers, working professionals, etc," another user commented.

The chorus of voices underscored a common theme: despite high-paying jobs, the pressures of urban life, traffic woes, and exorbitant living costs are taking a toll on mental and physical well-being. As one user aptly summarized, "Very accurate description, especially the loneliness bit. Then the anxiety due to traffic, poor infrastructure, and high rents further adds to the misery making one feel trapped and despondent in spite of a high-paying job, completely messing up your physical and mental health."