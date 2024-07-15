'Could you ask your Infosys team...': Bengaluru CA takes a dig at Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week advice over tax portal glitches

In the chaotic rush to meet the July 31 tax deadline, a Bengaluru-based chartered accountant (CA) gave a witty twist to Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's advice for young professionals to work 70 hours a week to build the nation.

The CA, who goes by the handle @Basappamv, vented his frustration, pointing out that despite their long hours, he and other CAs struggle with the income tax portal developed by Infosys.

"Dear Narayana Murthy Saar, following your advice, we tax professionals have been working over 70 hours a week. Could you ask your Infosys team to work just one hour a week to ensure the income tax portal runs smoothly? Thanks in advance," the CA wrote.

With the income tax return deadline looming, Basu's post resonated with many users on X.

"70 hours includes 30 hours of wrestling with IT support. Murthy knew this all along—truly a nationalist who understands his development team's prowess," wrote Ishwar Singh (@IshwarBagga).

Others noted that Murthy no longer handles Infosys's day-to-day operations. "Murthy has moved on. Complaining to him about the portal is like blaming Bill Gates for a Windows crash today," said another user.

Chartered accountants have reported significant slowdowns in accessing the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Tax Information Statement (TIS), causing delays in filing tax returns.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formally raised these issues with the Joint Secretary of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), citing persistent technical problems in filing returns and making payments.

Taxpayers have encountered unavailable services due to temporary overloading or maintenance, failed challan payments, and error messages during the payment process.