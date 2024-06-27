Tussle grows for top post in Karnataka: 'Let DK Shivakumar take over as CM,' Vokkaliga seer to Siddaramaiah

Just weeks after the Lok Sabha elections, talks for change in the leadership in Karnataka have begun. A Vokkaliga seer has requested Siddaramaiah to step aside and let DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister and state party president, be the next chief minister of Karnataka.

During an event also attended by the chief minister, Vokkaliga seer Chandrashekhar Swamiji said everyone has become chief minister and enjoyed power. "But our DK Shivakumar has not become chief minister yet," he said, adding that Siddaramaiah has already been in power and he should make way for Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, who had lobbied hard for the top post when the Congress made a comeback in May last year, said people can say whatever they want but the final call would be taken by the party high command. Shivakumar has been eying for the top post ever since the grand old party returned to power with a landslide win last year.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were the top contenders for the post, but after hectic parleys, the former prevailed. Shivakumar, for the time, settled with the deputy chief minister's post. While Siddaramaiah took charge for the second time, it was reported that an understanding was reached for power-sharing and that he would vacate the seat for Shivakumar after 2.5 years.

However, senior journalist Rasheed Kidwai wrote that contrary to the claims, no power-sharing formula for rotational chief minister had been worked out.

Just two weeks later, state minister MB Patil said Siddaramaiah will complete a five-year term as chief minister and there was no proposal for sharing power. "Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister for five years. There is no proposal of power-sharing for 30 months," he said.

Patil, who is close to Siddaramaiah, said there were no indications that Shivakumar would be the chief minister after the Lok Sabha elections. "AICC secretary Venugopal has not said anything about power-sharing during the press meet in Delhi. Hence, Siddaramaiah will continue and complete a five-year term," he said.

The minister further said the high command would have announced if there was a power-sharing formula between them.

In November 2023, Siddaramaiah said he would complete the full five-year term and that there was no confusion. "If 'someone useless' speaks, why do you give importance to it? There is no confusion; I'm here to stay the full five years," he said while speaking to reporters.