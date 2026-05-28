Twisha Sharma death case: CBI arrests mother-in-law and former judge Giribala Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested former judge Giribala Singh in connection with the death of actor-model Twisha Sharma. This comes just a day after telling the Madhya Pradesh High Court that custodial interrogation was necessary in the case.

Giribala Singh's anticipatory bail was quashed by the High Court late last night.

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Opposing Singh's anticipatory bail plea earlier, the agency alleged that she had "left no stone unturned" to malign the 33-year-old actor-model's character.

The CBI also accused Twisha Sharma's in-laws of dowry harassment, forcing her to terminate a pregnancy and attempting to tamper with evidence. According to the agency, injuries found on Twisha’s body remained unexplained by her in-laws.

The CBI told the MP High Court that Sharma had suffered wrist and elbow injuries and said a medical query report made it clear that the injuries could not have occurred while the body was being removed from the ligature.

The submissions came after questions were raised over injury marks mentioned in Twisha’s post-mortem report.

The agency further informed the court that WhatsApp chats recovered during the investigation showed that Giribala Singh and Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh had doubted the actor-model’s character after she became pregnant.

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According to the CBI, Twisha was later forced to undergo an abortion after allegations were made that the child belonged to another person.