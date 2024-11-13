Uddhav Thackeray's emotional appeal to MVA rebels: 'Set aside your personal...'

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) rebels to set aside personal ambitions for the larger interests of Maharashtra. Speaking at a rally in Sawantwadi, located in the coastal Konkan region, Thackeray campaigned for Sena (UBT) candidate Rajan Teli ahead of the November 20 assembly polls. He said while seat-sharing discussions could involve a "tug-of-war," unity among alliance partners remains paramount.

“The Congress wanted some seats and even we were (inclined) for some more. But when we have decided to align with the larger interests of the state, we need to follow the coalition dharma,” Thackeray said. He called on the MVA rebels still contesting to not support “anti-Maharashtra” forces. The MVA alliance comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Sharad Pawar’s NCP (SP).

There are around 18 rebels from the MVA who are in the fray and challenging the official candidates of Congress, Sharad Pawar's NCP, and Uddhav's Shiv Sena.

In the Sawantwadi constituency, the rival Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has fielded Deepak Kasarkar. Shinde’s group is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the BJP and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Thackeray also criticised Shinde, referencing the recent collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue at Raigad Fort. “The Sindhudurg fort constructed by the warrior king has stood firm against sea winds for centuries. Those blaming sea winds for the statue’s fall should be ashamed,” he remarked.

Recalling his tenure as chief minister in 2019, Thackeray noted that one of his first actions was funding the restoration of Raigad Fort and initiating a farm loan waiver. He emphasised that Shivaji Maharaj “is not an EVM” and said, “Had my government not been toppled, I would have again waived farm loans.”

Thackeray accused the Mahayuti of addressing issues related to women and farmers only after suffering losses in the Lok Sabha polls, where it secured only 17 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra.

He also pointed out the lack of support for his party in Konkan, urging residents to trust the MVA for regional development. He cautioned that just as Mumbai is reportedly being handed to the Adani Group, Konkan's farmland and mines could face similar risks. “We have to protect Konkan,” he warned.

Thackeray further suggested that Maharashtra's state projects were being shifted to Gujarat, a claim echoed by opposition parties accusing the BJP of diverting projects from the state. The Konkan region, including Mumbai, holds significant political weight with 75 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

