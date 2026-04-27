UIDAI shares big update: Aadhaar is a valid ID proof, but not a proof of...

Aadhaar can establish who you are, but not when you were born. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has clarified that while Aadhaar serves as a valid proof of identity through authentication, it should not be treated as proof of date of birth, even though it carries that information.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a communication to Aadhaar User Agencies (AUAs) and e-KYC User Agencies (KUAs), UIDAI said Aadhaar is intended to establish identity through authentication, and not to verify a person’s date of birth.

How date of birth gets recorded

UIDAI explained that the date of birth in Aadhaar is recorded based on information provided by individuals during enrolment or updates.

This information may be supported by documents such as a birth certificate, school certificate, passport or certificates issued by government authorities. If no valid document is available, the date of birth may be recorded as declared or approximate.

In such cases, the age is shared by the resident and the system calculates the year of birth. The date is then recorded as January 1 of that year by default.

Advertisement

The authority underlined that since the data is based on documents submitted or self-declaration, Aadhaar does not independently verify the accuracy of the date of birth.

Authentication confirms identity, not age

UIDAI also said Aadhaar only confirms that the individual presenting it is the same person who enrolled with their biometric and demographic details.

Authentication involves matching this data with the Central Identities Data Repository. A successful authentication establishes identity, but does not validate other details such as date of birth.

Agencies can take a call

The authority added that AUAs and KUAs may decide whether Aadhaar can be used for purposes related to establishing date of birth.

It also noted that the use of Aadhaar for welfare services, subsidies or other purposes is determined by implementing agencies, including central ministries, state governments and other bodies.

Advertisement

Valid for identity and address proof

UIDAI reiterated that Aadhaar in all its forms, including physical cards, e-Aadhaar, masked Aadhaar, offline XML and QR code versions, can be used as proof of identity and address, subject to conditions.

However, it made it clear that Aadhaar on its own is not proof of date of birth.