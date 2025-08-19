UltraTech on track to become world's top cement seller outside China: Kumar Mangalam Birla

UltraTech Cement is on course to become the world's largest cement-selling company outside of China, Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla announced at the company's 25th Annual General Meeting on Tuesday. The milestone, he said, is being achieved a full year ahead of schedule, driven by aggressive expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"I am happy to share that UltraTech is now well and truly poised to become the largest cement-selling company in the world, outside of China," Birla said. "With nearly 70% of capital expenditure focused on growth, your Company is firmly on track to cross 200 MTPA capacity in FY26—a full year ahead of the original FY27 goal."

In FY25, UltraTech added 42.6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of capacity, including 16.3 MTPA through organic expansion and 26.3 MTPA through acquisitions such as India Cements and Kesoram Industries. This brought total consolidated capacity to 188.8 MTPA as of March 2025. In the first quarter of FY26, the company added another 3.5 MTPA, bringing the total to 192.26 MTPA.

UltraTech's operational footprint now includes 34 integrated units, 30 grinding units, and 9 bulk terminals across India. With a network of over 145,000 channel partners, the company covers more than 80% of the country’s geography.

Advertisement

Birla described UltraTech's expansion as part of a broader purpose. "This year, as we gather to reflect on the progress of your Company, we do so under a powerful and enduring theme, ‘A Force for Nation Building’," he said. "Our vision is closely aligned with India’s aspirations for 2047—the centenary of our nation’s independence."

The company reported a robust performance in FY25, with net revenue of Rs. 75,955 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 13,302 crore. Sales volumes grew over 14% year-on-year, reaching 135.83 million tonnes. Q1 FY26 continued the momentum, with revenue rising to Rs. 21,275 crore, EBITDA up 44% at Rs. 4,591 crore, and profit after tax climbing 49% to Rs. 2,226 crore.

The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of Rs. 77.50 per equity share, totalling Rs. 2,283.75 crore.

Advertisement

On sustainability, Birla said, "At your Company, we believe that sustainability is our differentiator." UltraTech became one of India’s first industrial firms to achieve 1 GW of renewable energy capacity for captive use in FY25. Its installed green energy capacity rose to 1,371 MW, meeting 46% of its electricity needs.

The company also reported reducing net carbon emissions to 549 kg per tonne of cement in FY25, down from 632 kg in 2017. "As a signatory to the GCCA 2050 Net Zero Roadmap, your Company has committed to reducing Scope 1 CO₂ emissions by 27% by 2032 (from a 2017 baseline)," Birla said.

UltraTech also reported being 4.9 times water positive, harvesting and recharging over 120 million cubic meters of water. "92% of integrated units have implemented Biodiversity Management Plans aligned with our goal of ‘No Net Loss’ by 2050," Birla added.

Citing India’s macroeconomic strength, Birla noted that the country remains the fastest-growing major economy with GDP growth at 6.5% in FY25. He said, "The construction sector is also poised for robust performance," supported by public infrastructure investments, the National Manufacturing Mission, and higher allocations for housing.

Birla concluded by reaffirming UltraTech's core philosophy: "The Aditya Birla Group's foundational philosophy is rooted in the belief that business has the potential to be a force for good. Your Company, as a flagship of this Group, embodies this philosophy in both spirit and action."