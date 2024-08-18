'Unlawful incident of intrusion': Air India responds to alleged assault on crew member in London hotel

An Air India cabin crew member was allegedly assaulted in her hotel room in London, raising serious concerns about the safety of airline staff abroad.



Air India confirmed the incident, describing it as an "unlawful intrusion" at a hotel operated by a major international chain.



The airline expressed 'deep anguish' over the event and emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of their crew and staff members are of utmost priority.

"Air India accords foremost priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of our crew and staff members. We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law, and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved is respected," the airline said in a statement.

A homeless man barged into the hotel room where the crew member was staying, news agency PTI reported. As she woke up and noticed the intruder, the man reportedly physically assaulted her. He hit her with a clothes hanger before dragging her on the floor.

She screamed for help and tried to run out of the room but was prevented from doing so by the intruder. As per reports, her colleagues heard her cries and came to her rescue.

The crew member was taken to the hospital following the incident. The assailant was arrested.

