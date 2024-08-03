'Not helpful, impolite, What's up with Air India?': Grammy winner Ricky Kej calls out airline over downgrade

Three-time Grammy Award-winning composer Ricky Kej has publicly criticised Air India after experiencing repeated downgrades from business class to economy on several occasions, the latest of which occurred on a recent flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

Kej took to social media to voice his frustration after being informed of the downgrade at the departure gate, prompting a wave of support and shared experiences from the public.

In a series of tweets, Kej shared the details of his latest ordeal, describing how staff abruptly notified him of the downgrade without explanation, stating, “I booked and paid for a business class ticket on @airindia. When I reach the departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund. What's up with Air India?”

Wow.. 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on @airindia from Mumbai to Bengaluru. When I reach departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund. What's up… — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) August 3, 2024

While acknowledging that operational issues can occur, Kej criticised the airline for its lack of timely and effective solutions, labelling the treatment he received as unacceptable.

Air India initially reached out to offer a private resolution to the complaint. Still, Kej insisted on clarity regarding a refund, an explanation for the downgrade, and assurance against future inconveniences. When the airline did not comply, he threatened legal action.

Kej accused Air India of misrepresentation on social media, asserting that the company claimed to have resolved his issue when, in fact, it had not. He highlighted the frequency of such downgrades in his experience, stating, “Since this 'downgrading' on @airindia happens so often (3 times just with me), you would imagine they have protocol in place. Immediate refund, options for other flights, immediate intimation, and apology for discomfort. They do none of the above and instead are rude, clueless, high-handed and behave as if they are doing a huge favour to you by just boarding you.”

In his tweets, Kej raised serious questions about the airline's operational standards, asking, "How are these guys allowed to run an airline where people's lives are at stake?"

This incident is not Kej's first public critique of an Indian airline. In October 2022, he brought attention to hygiene issues on an IndiGo flight when he shared a video of a cockroach, which prompted the airline to issue an apology and commit to improving cleanliness standards.

As the conversation continues on social media, Air India faces increased scrutiny over its customer service and operational protocols.