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UP assembly elections: Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Azad form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', to contest all 403 seats

UP assembly elections: Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Azad form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', to contest all 403 seats

The AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) formed an alliance named Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 1:41 PM IST
UP assembly elections: Owaisi, Chandrashekhar Azad form 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha', to contest all 403 seatsOwaisi Chandrashekhar Azad Alliance

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2027, Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) have joined hands to form an alliance. The AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) formed an alliance named Samajik Parivartan Morcha.

The alliance will contest all 403 assembly seats in the country's most populous state, with Owaisi naming Azad as the alliance's chief ministerial face. Muslims constitute around 19% of Uttar Pradesh's population whereas Scheduled Castes (SCs) make up for approximately 21%, making them 40% of the state's electorate.

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Addressing a joint press conference in Lucknow, Owaisi asserted that the face would stop the BJP from returning to power in the state for the third straight time.

"We have decided to form Samajik Parivartan Morcha. I can say with confidence this will be a strong Morcha to stop the BJP from coming to power in UP for the third time," Asaduddin Owaisi said. He further noted that the alliance would focus on bringing social change and addressing issues concerning marginalised communities, unemployment and farmers, adding the alliance's struggle would centre on these concerns.

"Our party is fully committed to ensuring the success of this 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. I am delighted to announce that our brother, Chandrashekhar Azad, will be the Chief Ministerial candidate for this front in Uttar Pradesh. Together, we will strive to make this alliance a success -- a success that will ultimately belong to the people of Uttar Pradesh," he said.

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Furthermore, he said that a grand public meeting would take place on 26th and appealed to people to attend it. "Furthermore, a grand public meeting is scheduled for the 26th; through the media, I appeal to the people of Uttar Pradesh to attend and make it a success. This will mark the beginning of a movement for social transformation in the state," Owaisi said.

Moreover, Chandrashekar Azad said that the alliance was not just a 'Third Front' but a political formation aimed at bringing about social justice.

"This is not a 'Third Front', but a front for social change. It is strong, and it will grow even stronger. As more people from the marginalised, deprived, oppressed, exploited and downtrodden sections join, this front will become an even more formidable force for those who are oppressed, helpless, and exploited," he said.

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Alleging that the successive governments failed to improve the living situation of the marginalised communities, Azad said that those promises failed to translate into meaningful change.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Published on: Nov 12, 2026 1:39 PM IST
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