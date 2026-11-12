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NSDL, CAMS, KFin Tech shares gain; what's fuelling the rise in capital market-themed stocks?

NSDL, CAMS, KFin Tech shares gain; what's fuelling the rise in capital market-themed stocks?

NSDL795.00(1.00%)

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and KFin Technologies Ltd climbed up to 3.63 per cent at the last check.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 12, 2026 12:27 PM IST
NSDL, CAMS, KFin Tech shares gain; what's fuelling the rise in capital market-themed stocks?Select stockbroking and allied stocks were also seen trading higher.

Shares of depositories, clearing houses and other capital market intermediaries witnessed gains in Thursday's trade, tracking an uptick across the broader capital markets ecosystem. Select stockbroking and allied stocks were also seen trading higher.

Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS), National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) and KFin Technologies Ltd climbed up to 3.63 per cent at the last check.

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Other stocks in the capital markets space, including Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL), Monarch Networth Capital Ltd, 360 One Wam Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, Angel One Ltd, Dolat Algotech Ltd, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Geojit Financial Services Ltd, Arihant Capital Markets Ltd and Aditya Birla Money Ltd, surged up to 5.19 per cent.

"Capital market-themed stocks are benefiting from improving market sentiment, supported by strong FII buying, declining crude oil prices and healthy quarterly results. The market recovery is improving investor confidence and trading activity, which could support earnings growth for exchanges, brokers, depositories and asset management companies," said Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services.

The sector outlook remains positive, Singh added, while advising investors to focus on fundamentally strong companies with reasonable valuations.

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Meanwhile, shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) were also trading 2.24 per cent higher on Thursday.

Commenting on India's largest exchange's stock performance, market veteran Arun Kejriwal said the stock has rallied in line with the broader upmove in large-cap stocks. "Clearly, if Indian markets have to stay bullish, the listed exchanges space cannot remain subdued or underperform," he added.

Select brokerages have also recently initiated coverage on NSE. Nuvama Institutional Equities began coverage on the exchange with a 'Buy' rating, citing its dominant market position and valuation discount to BSE Ltd.

Nuvama values NSE at 40 times its September 2028 estimated earnings per share (EPS), arriving at a 12-month target price of Rs 2,220.

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MOFSL has also initiated coverage on NSE with a 'Buy' rating and a one-year target price of Rs 2,300.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Nov 12, 2026 12:27 PM IST
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