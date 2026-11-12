Dubai overhauls 2026 visa rules: Expanded entry access, relaxed property criteria. Check details

Under the revised 2026 rules, ordinary passport holders from selected countries — including India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa — can obtain a visa on arrival if they hold a valid visa or residence permit issued by Australia, Canada, the European Union, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, or the United States.

Depending on the traveler's nationality and qualifying documentation, stays are granted for 14 or 60 days, reducing advance paperwork for frequent business visitors and families with established residency in advanced economies.

Faster tourist visa processing

Dubai has shortened turnaround times for pre-arranged tourist permits to accommodate short-notice leisure and business travel. Single-entry tourist visas valid for 30 or 60 days are now generally processed within 48 working hours.

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Authorities have also leaned into digital and partner-led distribution channels to ease congestion at traditional counters and intermediaries.

Lower barriers for property-linked residency

In a major shift for real estate investors, the Dubai Land Department has removed the previous minimum property valuation requirement of AED 750,000 for sole owners applying for a two-year property owner residence visa. For jointly owned properties, the revised threshold has been set at AED 400,000 per investor, broadening residency access across a wider range of residential assets.

Long-term 10-year Golden Visa holders now receive expanded consular assistance while traveling or residing abroad, reinforcing the permit as a broader state-backed mobility package. Beyond headline tourism and investment tiers, the UAE has introduced new specialist visit visa categories — including permits tailored for artificial intelligence professionals and niche operational, logistics, and emergency travel segments.

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Tighter compliance

Alongside entry relaxations, authorities have enforced stricter administrative accountability. Dubai residence visa renewals and transactions are now directly linked to outstanding traffic fines, requiring applicants to clear unpaid penalties before processing. Additionally, the UAE enforces a uniform AED 50 daily overstay fine across all seven emirates starting from day one after a visa expires, eliminating grace periods for visitors.

Travelers and operators are also tracking the proposed GCC unified tourist visa, dubbed "GCC Grand Tours," which will allow visitors to move across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman under a single permit. While the initiative reflects a broader regional push toward seamless cross-border mobility, no official rollout date had been announced as of October 2026.