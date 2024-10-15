UP Bypolls Election 2024: Check full schedule, polling, nomination, results dates

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Assembly by-elections in Uttar Pradesh. Voting for nine assembly seats will be held on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23, alongside the results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The upcoming by-elections will be a significant test for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, especially after the party faced challenges in the recent Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Assembly seats where byelections are going to be conducted are:

Meerapur

Kundarki

Ghaziabad

Khair

Karhal

Sishamau

Phulpur

Katehari

Majhawan

In the previous elections, the nine Assembly seats were divided as follows: the Samajwadi Party won four, the BJP secured three, and both the Rashtriya Lok Dal and Nishad Party, which are part of the NDA alliance, won one seat each.

Recently, the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced its candidates for six seats: Karhal (Mainpuri), Sisamau (Kanpur Nagar), Milkipur (Ayodhya), Katehari (Ambedkarnagar), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Majhawan (Mirzapur).

In the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the SP won in Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur, and Kundarki. The BJP claimed victory in Phulpur, Ghaziabad, and Khair, while the Nishad Party won in Majhawan. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), a former ally of the SP, held the Meerapur seat.