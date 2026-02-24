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UP girls booked after filming 'Nagin dance' reel on Unnao Highway, FIR registered

UP girls booked after filming 'Nagin dance' reel on Unnao Highway, FIR registered

The video, reportedly shot near the Gadan Kheda bypass on the Lucknow-Kanpur route, shows the duo lying on the road and dancing while heavy vehicles move past them

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Feb 24, 2026 11:10 AM IST
UP girls booked after filming 'Nagin dance' reel on Unnao Highway, FIR registeredViral Highway Reel Lands Two Women in Trouble

A viral social media reel featuring two young women performing a dramatic "nagin dance" on a busy national highway has drawn police action and widespread concern over public safety.

The video, reportedly shot near the Gadan Kheda bypass on the Lucknow-Kanpur route, shows the duo lying on the road and dancing while heavy vehicles move past them. The act, recorded under highway high-mast lights, quickly gained traction online and triggered criticism over the risks involved.

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Authorities said the stunt not only endangered the lives of the women but also posed a serious threat to commuters using the high-speed stretch. With traffic continuing to pass, the situation could have led to a major accident or pile-up.

Public safety at risk

Taking note of the viral clip, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against the two women for obstructing a public road and putting public safety at risk. One of them has been identified as Kajal, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Gadan Kheda.

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Officials stated that the growing obsession with social media popularity and monetisation is pushing many youngsters toward reckless behaviour. They emphasised that public infrastructure, such as highways, cannot be used as filming spots for reels or entertainment content.

Police have also launched efforts to identify and trace the cameraman who filmed the stunt, treating him as a third individual involved in the incident.

While authorities maintain that creative expression is welcome, they warned that using roads, railway tracks, or other high-risk public areas for videos can have legal consequences.

Published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:10 AM IST
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