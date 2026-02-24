UP girls booked after filming 'Nagin dance' reel on Unnao Highway, FIR registered

A viral social media reel featuring two young women performing a dramatic "nagin dance" on a busy national highway has drawn police action and widespread concern over public safety.

The video, reportedly shot near the Gadan Kheda bypass on the Lucknow-Kanpur route, shows the duo lying on the road and dancing while heavy vehicles move past them. The act, recorded under highway high-mast lights, quickly gained traction online and triggered criticism over the risks involved.

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Authorities said the stunt not only endangered the lives of the women but also posed a serious threat to commuters using the high-speed stretch. With traffic continuing to pass, the situation could have led to a major accident or pile-up.

इन दो कन्याओं पर ट्रेंडिंग रील का ऐसा भूत सवार हुआ कि उन्नाव के नेशनल हाईवे को ही इन्होंने अपना पर्सनल डांस फ्लोर समझ लिया। बीच सड़क ‘नागिन डांस’ पूरे जोश में शूट हो रहा था... न ट्रैफिक नियमों की चिंता, न किसी अनहोनी का ख्याल।



रील वायरल क्या हुई, सीधे पुलिस की नजरों में आ गई। और… pic.twitter.com/OXoqBEhPQw — NCIB Headquarters (@NCIBHQ) February 23, 2026

Public safety at risk

Taking note of the viral clip, the Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against the two women for obstructing a public road and putting public safety at risk. One of them has been identified as Kajal, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar Colony in Gadan Kheda.

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Officials stated that the growing obsession with social media popularity and monetisation is pushing many youngsters toward reckless behaviour. They emphasised that public infrastructure, such as highways, cannot be used as filming spots for reels or entertainment content.

Police have also launched efforts to identify and trace the cameraman who filmed the stunt, treating him as a third individual involved in the incident.

While authorities maintain that creative expression is welcome, they warned that using roads, railway tracks, or other high-risk public areas for videos can have legal consequences.