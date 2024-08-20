UP Police constable exam 2024 admit cards to be out today; Check where and how to download

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is set to release the admit cards for the 2024 Constable recruitment examination today, August 20. Candidates can download their admit cards starting at 5 PM from the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The release of the admit cards will occur in phases, with distribution beginning three days prior to each examination day.

Previously, the board issued exam district intimation slips and provided candidates with important guidelines for the exam day.

Steps to download the UPPBPB constable admit card:

1. Visit the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on the link for the Constable recruitment examination admit card.

3. Enter your login credentials as prompted.

4. Review and download your admit card.

The admit cards will contain essential information, including the exam date, reporting time, and exam centre details. Candidates are reminded that it is mandatory to bring their admit card and a photo ID on the day of the examination.

The examinations are scheduled to take place on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, across 67 designated exam centres statewide. The tests will be conducted in two shifts: the first from 10 AM to 12 Noon and the second from 3 PM to 5 PM.

If candidates encounter any difficulties while trying to download their admit cards, they can contact the helpline at 8867786192 or 9773790762 for assistance.

Candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of their admit card for future reference as the examination date approaches.

