Uproar over Kedarnath Temple replica in Delhi: Here's why the priests are unhappy

A controversy erupted over the construction of a replica of the Kedarnath Temple in Delhi. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Bhoomi Pujan and laid the foundation stone of the Kedarnath temple being built in Hiranki, Burari, Delhi on July 10, which eventually added fuel to the fire.

This temple is being constructed in Delhi, while the protest is taking place in Uttarakhand. The priests of Kedarnath Dham have sent out a strict warning that if this temple is built in Delhi, they will break the government 'brick-by-brick'.

Let's delve into the reasons behind the outrage and its connection to Delhi.

The original Kedarnath Temple: A sacred site

Nestled in the Himalayas of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath Temple is one of the holiest shrines for Hindus. It's one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, sacred representations of Lord Shiva. Located at a high altitude, the temple is open only for a few months each year due to harsh weather conditions.

Why is a replica being constructed in Delhi?

A new Shiva temple named Shri Kedarnath Dham is currently under construction in Burari, Delhi. The foundation stone was laid on July 10, with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, personally attending the ceremony. The temple is set to be built on three expansive acres of land by the Shri Kedarnath Dham Trust, Burari. According to the trust, this temple is being constructed to address the issue of the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand being closed for six months each year. The temple trust in Delhi even claimed it would be an exact replica, using similar architecture and materials.

Why are the protests happening?

The priests in Kedarnath, along with many religious leaders and citizens of Uttarakhand, vehemently opposed the project. Their concerns were multi-fold:

The pilgrimage priests felt replicating a sacred Jyotirlinga defied religious traditions. These shrines hold a unique place in Hindu belief, and replicating them went against established practices.

Priests and saints are raising concerns, claiming that constructing this temple in Delhi tampers with Hindu traditions. They argue that bringing a stone from Kedarnath Dham to Delhi disrupts the sacred tradition associated with the original Kedarnath Dham. They emphasize that there is and will always be only one Kedarnath Dham, and it cannot be replaced by any other temple.

The priests also conducted a three-day protest from July 12-15 and shouted slogans against the state government.

“Constructing a temple in the name of Kedarnath Dham in Delhi is showing disrespect to the sanctity of the centuries-old Himalayan temple revered by generations of Hindus,” said Umesh Posti, who is linked to the association of priests in Kedarnath told PTI.

Acharya Satyendra Das, Head Priest of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, while opposing the construction of a replica Kedarnath temple in Delhi told ANI, “There are 12 Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Ji is among them. It is in Uttarakhand, and it holds supreme powers. The powers of 12 Jyotirlinga is incomparable, hence people go there to seek blessings. If another temple is coming up (in Delhi) with the same name, it will not be in 12 Jyotirlinga. People won't get the same result at replica of Temple. It is not appropriate to make another temple in the name of Kedarnath, if it has to come, it should have a different name. There is only one Kedarnath Temple and it will remain so.”