UPSC aspirants’ deaths: MCD forms panel for probe, 13 coaching centres sealed; top points

UPSC aspirants’ deaths: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated action against Rau’s IAS Study Circle, a coaching centre for civil services exams, after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding at the basement of the centre. Meanwhile, a complaint regarding the alleged illegal use of the basement was filed with the MCD three days before the students drowned due to flooding in the basement.

Moreover, the MCD sealed 13 coaching centres operating out of basements in the Old Rajinder Nagar area that were understood to be violating rules. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered action against coaching centres being run in the basements in the city.

Three UPSC aspirants lost their lives after being trapped in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle after sudden evening rainfall on Saturday that led to flooding in the area. The Delhi fire department received a call about the flooding at Rau’s around 7 pm after which they launched a rescue operation. A criminal case has been lodged over the deaths of the students.

Here are the top points: