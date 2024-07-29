scorecardresearch
Business Today
UPSC aspirants’ deaths: MCD forms panel for probe, 13 coaching centres sealed; top points

Delhi UPSC aspirants' death: Action against coaching centres functioning illegally from the basements have been initiated. 

UPSC aspirants’ deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle owner in judicial custody UPSC aspirants’ deaths: Rau's IAS Study Circle owner in judicial custody

UPSC aspirants’ deaths: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated action against Rau’s IAS Study Circle, a coaching centre for civil services exams, after three civil service aspirants died due to flooding at the basement of the centre. Meanwhile, a complaint regarding the alleged illegal use of the basement was filed with the MCD three days before the students drowned due to flooding in the basement. 

Moreover, the MCD sealed 13 coaching centres operating out of basements in the Old Rajinder Nagar area that were understood to be violating rules. Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has ordered action against coaching centres being run in the basements in the city. 

Three UPSC aspirants lost their lives after being trapped in the basement library of Rau's IAS Study Circle after sudden evening rainfall on Saturday that led to flooding in the area. The Delhi fire department received a call about the flooding at Rau’s around 7 pm after which they launched a rescue operation. A criminal case has been lodged over the deaths of the students.

Here are the top points:

  • MCD has constituted a high-level panel to investigate the incident that occurred in Old Rajinder Nagar area. Action against coaching centres functioning illegally from the basements have been initiated. 
  • Institutes including IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, Plutus Academy, Sai Trading, IAS Setu, Topper's Academy, Daimik Samwad, Civil's Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Eassy for IAS, have been sealed for unauthorised use of basement.
  • Rau’s – that’s caught in the eye of the storm – was found in violation of building regulations last year in a survey that followed a massive fire at an institute in Mukherjee Nagar that forced students to jump off buildings to escape the fire. The MCD had issued a show-cause notce to the coaching’s owner. The owner finally received the crucial fire no-objection certificate (NOC) but the operations in the basement continued. 
  • The library in the basement, MCD found, was converted into a library by Rau’s. 
  • Rau’s IAS Study Circle owner Abhishek Gupta, and coordinator, Deshpal Singh, have been remanded to 14 days in judicial custody after they appeared before a magisterial court. An FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed under multiple sections, including culpable homicide.
  • According to a report in Indian Express, a complaint regarding the illegal use of the basement as a library was filed with the MCD. Another UPSC student had filed a complaint against the coaching centre for flouting norms. The student complained about Rau’s operating from the basement without a proper NOC. 
  • The student had sent two reminders on July 15 and 22, but no action was taken. 
  • After the incident, UPSC aspirants held a night-long protest, demanding immediate action from the authorities against the coaching institute.

Published on: Jul 29, 2024, 9:54 AM IST
