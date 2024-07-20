UPSC Chairman 'Nudged out' given current controversy: Congress after Manoj Soni resigns amid row on IAS trainee Puja Khdekar

In a significant development, Manoj Soni, the chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has submitted his resignation, citing personal reasons. The announcement, made on Saturday, has sparked a political uproar, with the Congress party suggesting that Soni's departure is linked to ongoing controversies surrounding the commission.

While official sources assert that Soni's resignation is not directly connected to the recent allegations, particularly surrounding probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, the timing of his departure raises questions. Soni's term was originally set to end in May 2029, and he took on the role of UPSC chairman only in May 2023, after becoming a member of the commission in June 2017.

Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, criticised the state of constitutional bodies in India since 2014, the year Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office. Ramesh stated that the "sanctity and autonomy" of these institutions have been compromised, and insinuated that Soni was "nudged out" due to the current controversies involving the UPSC.

Ramesh remarked, "The sanctity, character, autonomy, and professionalism of all constitutional bodies have been badly damaged since 2014. But at times, even the self-anointed non-biological prime minister is forced to say enough is enough." He elaborated that Soni, described as a "so-called distinguished gentleman," resigned just five years into a six-year term, raising suspicions about the motivations behind the move.

Sources indicate that Soni had signalled his reluctance to assume the role of UPSC chairman, indicating a desire to step down from the position before his request was finally acknowledged. It is reported that he wishes to dedicate more time to "socio-religious activities."

This resignation comes on the heels of the UPSC filing a criminal case against Khedkar for allegedly falsifying her identity to fraudulently participate in civil services examinations beyond her eligibility. The commission has initiated steps to debar her from future selections, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by the institution.

As the political fallout unfolds, questions remain about the future direction of the UPSC and the broader implications for constitutional integrity in India's governance.

(With inputs from PTI)