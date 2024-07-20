UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni resigns 5 years before tenure ends, citing personal reasons

In a surprising turn of events, Manoj Soni, the Chairperson of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has resigned from his position nearly five years ahead of his scheduled tenure expiration in 2029. Sources close to the matter revealed that Soni's resignation is due to "personal reasons."

Soni, who began working with the UPSC as a member in 2017, took over as Chairperson on May 16, 2023. According to insiders, he submitted his resignation to the President of India approximately a month ago. However, it remains unclear whether the resignation will be accepted and when he might be formally relieved of his duties.

The sources emphasised that Soni's decision to step down is not related to the recent controversy surrounding UPSC candidates accused of submitting fraudulent certificates to secure employment.

The UPSC has been in the spotlight following allegations against trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, who allegedly forged identity papers to gain entry into civil services. This incident sparked social media discussions about multiple instances of candidates falsifying documents to access reserved benefits.

In a notable personal shift, Soni aims to dedicate more time to Anoopam Mission, an organisation affiliated with the Swaminarayan Sect in Gujarat, according to The Hindu. After receiving initiation (diksha) in 2020, Soni committed himself as a monk or nishkam karmayogi (selfless worker) within the Mission.

Manoj Soni is recognised for his close ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appointed him as the youngest Vice-Chancellor of MS University in Vadodara in 2005. Before joining the UPSC in June 2017, he served three terms as Vice-Chancellor at two universities in Gujarat, including two terms at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University (BAOU), which specializes in distance education.

With Soni’s resignation, the UPSC, a constitutional body established under Article 315-323 of the Indian Constitution, is now operating with seven members alongside the Chairperson. The commission holds a crucial role in conducting various examinations on behalf of the Union government, including civil services examinations, and recommending candidates for prestigious positions in the IAS, IFS, IPS, and Central Services.