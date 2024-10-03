'Nitish Kumar will be new PM': Fresh war of words between JDU, BJP erupts over Bihar CM's political ambitions

A fresh political spat between allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] has reignited tensions in Bihar, as leaders from both parties exchanged sharp words over the future of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The conflict surfaced during a heated interview on a TV news channel on October 3, where Bihar Minority Welfare Minister and JD(U) leader Zama Khan and BJP national spokesperson Ajay Alok sparred over Kumar's political ambitions.

Related Articles

Zama Khan stirred the hornet's nest by pointedly expressing confidence that Nitish Kumar would eventually become the Prime Minister of India.

"My prayers will soon be answered. The Opposition will support Nitish Kumar in making him the Prime Minister," Khan declared, adding that the Congress would back his candidacy if Kumar's name were proposed for the post. He further praised the long-serving Bihar CM as "PM material," lauding his unblemished record and inclusive approach to governance. “Bihar and the whole country want him to become Prime Minister. If Nitish Kumar leads, the country will develop rapidly,” Khan asserted.

Khan, who joined JD(U) from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2021, framed Nitish Kumar as a key to political power at the Centre, noting that his experience as both Chief Minister and former Union minister placed him in a unique position to lead the nation.

However, BJP’s Ajay Alok was quick to dismiss these ambitions. “There’s no vacancy for the Prime Minister’s post,” Alok retorted, making a thinly veiled comparison to recent events in Israel by saying, “People have been talking nonsense since Israel killed Nasrallah.” He also mocked Zama Khan’s suggestion, advising him to speak with Congress and other Opposition parties about the JD(U)’s desire to see Nitish Kumar as PM. “Nitish will tell him what to say to them,” Alok added sarcastically.

The spat reflects the growing friction between JD(U) and BJP, former allies in Bihar’s political landscape. Adding fuel to the fire, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari weighed in on the matter, alleging that BJP is plotting to oust Nitish Kumar from the Chief Minister's office. “This is why JD(U) is pushing the idea of Nitish Kumar as Prime Minister,” Tiwari claimed. He further cautioned that JD(U) might pull its support from the BJP at the Centre if the BJP makes any moves to destabilise Kumar’s position in Bihar.

Tiwari also advised JD(U) to focus on safeguarding Nitish Kumar's role in Bihar before entertaining lofty aspirations of the prime ministership. The exchange highlights the fragile political environment in the state, with tensions between the coalition partners flaring as JD(U) positions itself ahead of upcoming elections.