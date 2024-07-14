'US came within a quarter of an inch from civil war': Economist Sanjeev Sanyal as Trump survives assassination bid

Noted economist Sanjeev Sanyal on Sunday expressed grave concerns about the current state of global affairs, specifically addressing the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. In a post on X, he warned that the United States narrowly avoided descending into civil war by a mere quarter of an inch.

"The United States came within a quarter of an inch from civil war. Let that sink in. Whoever is playing this dangerous game, needs to be hunted down. Never forget that civilisation is a Ponzi Scheme, it is nasty when it unwinds. Never assume it will not happen in your lifetime," Sanyal said in a post on X.

Sanyal's comments come in the wake of a life-threatening attack on former US president and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He was seen raising his fists to the supporters while being escorted out. Blood was seen on Trump's face and ear as he reached toward his neck with his right hand.

I would not be surprised if there is a link between the assassination of Abe, the attempt on Fico and now Trump. The world is now in a very dangerous place. — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) July 14, 2024

The economist also drew connections between the Trump assassination attempt and other recent high-profile political attacks globally. "I would not be surprised if there is a link between the assassination of Abe, the attempt on Fico, and now Trump. The world is now in a very dangerous place," Sanyal remarked.

Video footage showed Donald Trump grabbing his ear as shots were fired. The crowd began screaming, and someone shouted, “Get down, get down, get down!” Secret Service agents quickly surrounded Trump to protect him. Chaos erupted as people in the back of the venue ran for the exits.

Blood was seen gushing from Trump's ear as he was rushed off stage. Before leaving, he boldly pumped his fist in the air and told the crowd to “fight!” He was then quickly taken to a Pittsburgh-area hospital in a car. As he was being escorted to safety, Trump said, “Let me get my shoes.”

The shooting resulted in one spectator dead and two others critically injured. It is being investigated as an attempted assassination. The male attacker was also shot and killed by a Secret Service agent.